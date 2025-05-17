Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kedia Construction Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Kedia Construction Company reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 300.00% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 87.50% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.04 300 0.300.16 88 OPM %31.250 -3.33-206.25 - PBDT0.050 0 0.01-0.32 LP PBT0.050 0 0.01-0.32 LP NP0.030 0 0.01-0.32 LP

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

