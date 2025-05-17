Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 3.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 619.10 croreNet profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 3.67% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 619.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 587.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.68% to Rs 133.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 1901.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1872.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
