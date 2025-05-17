Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 3.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Bharat Bijlee standalone net profit rises 3.67% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 619.10 crore

Net profit of Bharat Bijlee rose 3.67% to Rs 50.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 48.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 619.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 587.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.68% to Rs 133.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.56% to Rs 1901.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1872.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales619.10587.47 5 1901.691872.48 2 OPM %10.2410.51 -8.809.18 - PBDT73.1268.98 6 198.31189.51 5 PBT68.1064.01 6 179.02174.07 3 NP50.3148.53 4 133.65131.44 2

