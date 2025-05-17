Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Gallops Enterprise reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 9:06 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Gallops Enterprise reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.18 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

