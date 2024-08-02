Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 96.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.62% to Rs 504.38 croreNet profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 96.56% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.62% to Rs 504.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales504.38783.42 -36 OPM %5.4112.06 -PBDT15.4981.47 -81 PBT2.2468.04 -97 NP1.5645.35 -97
