Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 96.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales decline 35.62% to Rs 504.38 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 96.56% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.62% to Rs 504.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales504.38783.42 -36 OPM %5.4112.06 -PBDT15.4981.47 -81 PBT2.2468.04 -97 NP1.5645.35 -97

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

