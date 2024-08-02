Dhampur Sugar Mills consolidated net profit declines 96.56% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 35.62% to Rs 504.38 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Sugar Mills declined 96.56% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.35 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 35.62% to Rs 504.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 783.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.504.38783.425.4112.0615.4981.472.2468.041.5645.35

