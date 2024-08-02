Titan Company consolidated net profit declines 5.05% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.64% to Rs 12223.00 crore

Net profit of Titan Company declined 5.05% to Rs 715.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 753.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 12.64% to Rs 12223.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10851.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12223.0010851.0010.2010.371137.001130.00973.001002.00715.00753.00

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp