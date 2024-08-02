Britannia Industries standalone net profit rises 13.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 3967.38 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 13.32% to Rs 502.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 443.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 3967.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3824.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.3967.383824.2718.3617.43767.00670.40700.29607.05502.08443.05

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp