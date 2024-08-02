Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Britannia Industries standalone net profit rises 13.32% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 3.74% to Rs 3967.38 crore

Net profit of Britannia Industries rose 13.32% to Rs 502.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 443.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.74% to Rs 3967.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3824.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3967.383824.27 4 OPM %18.3617.43 -PBDT767.00670.40 14 PBT700.29607.05 15 NP502.08443.05 13

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

