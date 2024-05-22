Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners standalone net profit rises 15.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 12.44% to Rs 56.13 crore

Net profit of Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners rose 15.58% to Rs 3.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 56.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.92 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.54% to Rs 13.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.27% to Rs 196.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 201.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales56.1349.92 12 196.60201.17 -2 OPM %2.904.99 -4.072.12 - PBDT4.444.34 2 16.529.66 71 PBT4.384.28 2 16.229.38 73 NP3.563.08 16 13.076.65 97

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

