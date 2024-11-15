Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 17.03 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 30.95% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.17.0315.1911.63-20.140.941.280.771.120.580.84

