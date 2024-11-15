Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Dhanashree Electronics standalone net profit declines 30.95% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 12.11% to Rs 17.03 crore

Net profit of Dhanashree Electronics declined 30.95% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.11% to Rs 17.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales17.0315.19 12 OPM %11.63-20.14 -PBDT0.941.28 -27 PBT0.771.12 -31 NP0.580.84 -31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Peel police probe tensions at Brampton temple protest after officer clash

Full list of highest-ever partnership for any wicket in Ranji Trophy

Trump picks Robert Kennedy Jr as health secy, Doug Collins for Vet Affairs

Maharashtra elections: 6.3K poll violations reported, EC seizes cash, goods

Delhi AQI hits 409; severe smog triggers Grap-III curbs, online classes

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story