La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 22.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:34 AM IST
Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 90.61 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 22.86% to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 90.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.6189.24 2 OPM %32.3138.63 -PBDT43.5543.26 1 PBT39.3537.51 5 NP24.0631.19 -23

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

