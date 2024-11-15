La Opala RG standalone net profit declines 22.86% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.54% to Rs 90.61 crore

Net profit of La Opala RG declined 22.86% to Rs 24.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.54% to Rs 90.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 89.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.90.6189.2432.3138.6343.5543.2639.3537.5124.0631.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News