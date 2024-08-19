Dhani Loans & Services standalone net profit rises 100.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.18% to Rs 67.49 crore

Net profit of Dhani Loans & Services rose 100.20% to Rs 20.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 0.18% to Rs 67.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 67.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.67.4967.6141.9046.7135.2923.8227.1614.2820.4010.19

