Dhani Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.91 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Sales rise 4.11% to Rs 102.63 crore

Net profit of Dhani Services reported to Rs 15.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 105.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 4.11% to Rs 102.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.58 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.6398.58 4 OPM %22.46-64.59 -PBDT16.27-73.69 LP PBT10.28-89.44 LP NP15.91-105.49 LP

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

