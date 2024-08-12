Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zenith Exports standalone net profit declines 64.10% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 21.43% to Rs 16.54 crore

Net profit of Zenith Exports declined 64.10% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.43% to Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.5421.05 -21 OPM %-1.211.76 -PBDT0.430.81 -47 PBT0.220.57 -61 NP0.140.39 -64

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

