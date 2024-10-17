Dhanlaxmi Bank standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 8.20% to Rs 328.83 croreNet profit of Dhanlaxmi Bank rose 11.44% to Rs 25.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 23.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 8.20% to Rs 328.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 303.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income328.83303.90 8 OPM %57.4061.15 -PBDT32.5626.42 23 PBT32.5626.42 23 NP25.8123.16 11
