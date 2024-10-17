Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bikaji Foods to acquire controlling stake in The Hazelnut Factory for Rs 131 crore

Bikaji Foods to acquire controlling stake in The Hazelnut Factory for Rs 131 crore

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bikaji Foods International said that its wholly owned subsidiary Bikaji Foods Retail will acquire 53.02% stake in Hazelnut Factory Food Products for an amount not exceeding Rs 131.01 crore.

Hazelnut Factory Food Products (The Hazelnut Factory or THF), a cafcum artisanal sweets brand based in Lucknow. It has a retail presence in 6 stores in Lucknow and 1 store each in Kanpur & Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The brand offers specialty coffee, artisanal sweets, bakery & patisserie along with a range of cafmenu. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 44.85 crore for the financial year ended on 31 March 2024.

Bikaji Foods stated that this investment will be done in tranches and is expected to be completed in next 2 years.

Through this acquisition, Bikaji aims to set up a 'House of Brands to cater to unique customer tastes and preferences and establish Bikaji as a key player in the quick service restaurant (QSR) domain.

Deepak Agarwal, MD of Bikaji Foods International, said: "This acquisition marks a significant step in Bikajis journey to expand beyond traditional ethnic snacks and enter into retail QSR, premium artisanal sweets and bakery segment.

More From This Section

Nestle India PAT rises 9% YoY to Rs 986 crore in Q2

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services receives credit ratings from India Ratings & Research

Larsen & Toubro to build NPK fertilizer plant for Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

DCM Shriram commissions flexi-fuel flaker plant at Jhagadia chemical complex

Currency in circulation rises 6.7% on year

This strategic move not only marks our entry into the high-growth QSR sector but also aligns with our vision to build a 'House of Brands'.

By integrating THF's premium offerings and Bikajis manufacturing capabilities, we aim to cater to unique customer tastes and preferences, establishing Bikaji as a key player in the QSR space."

Bikaji Foods International is the third largest ethnic snacks company in India with an international footprint, selling Indian snacks and sweets, and is among the fastest growing companies in the Indian organised snacks market.

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 40.60% to Rs 58.56 crore on a 15.25% increase in sales to Rs 555.13 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip fell 1.11% to currently trade at Rs 900.20 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Raghav Productivity hits new high ahead of meet for bonus; up 40% in 7 days

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 2: Kiwis bundle out the hosts at 46

Delhi Traffic police issues alert in view of Valmiki Jayanti Shobha Yatra

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 500 pts, below 81,000; Nifty at 24,800; Auto tumbles 3%

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story