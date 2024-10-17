Eimco Elecon (India) standalone net profit rises 10.68% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.26% to Rs 66.63 crore

Net profit of Eimco Elecon (India) rose 10.68% to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 30.26% to Rs 66.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.66.6351.1522.6525.1021.0716.8819.2115.1013.0611.80

