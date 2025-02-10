Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 47.58% to Rs 2.38 crore

Net profit of Dhanlaxmi Fabrics reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.58% to Rs 2.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales2.384.54 -48 OPM %-65.55-14.98 -PBDT-1.04-0.38 -174 PBT-1.19-0.63 -89 NP0.03-1.91 LP

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

