Suraksha Diagnostic consolidated net profit rises 32.26% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Suraksha Diagnostic rose 32.26% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 14.84% to Rs 59.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.59.5151.8230.6829.5416.8714.148.056.226.154.65

