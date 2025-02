Kenvi Jewels standalone net profit declines 48.21% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 47.52% to Rs 46.89 crore

Net profit of Kenvi Jewels declined 48.21% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 47.52% to Rs 46.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 89.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.46.8989.341.131.100.340.710.340.710.290.56

