Exxaro Tiles consolidated net profit rises 85.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Exxaro Tiles rose 85.07% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 21.73% to Rs 79.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 65.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.79.4465.268.672.154.04-1.591.640.391.240.67

