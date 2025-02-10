P B A Infrastructure standalone net profit declines 97.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 42.96% to Rs 8.63 crore

Net profit of P B A Infrastructure declined 97.88% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 42.96% to Rs 8.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.8.6315.1311.7023.071.4218.780.3317.690.3315.54

