Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhanverdhi Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Dhanverdhi Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs -0.04 crore

Net loss of Dhanverdhi Exports reported to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs -0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales-0.040.04 PL OPM %175.0075.00 -PBDT-0.070.03 PL PBT-0.070.03 PL NP-0.060.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Colama Commercial Company standalone net profit rises 250.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Kabra Steel Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Kabra Marble Udyog reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Indices may slide on negative global cues

Stock Alert: Sundaram-Clayton, Cyient, Thomas Cook (India), Bharat Forge, BCL Industries

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story