Stock Alert: Sundaram-Clayton, Cyient, Thomas Cook (India), Bharat Forge, BCL Industries

Manappuram Finance shares are banned from F&O trading on 20th February 2025.

Stocks to Watch:

Sundaram-Claytons board has approved the sale of the high pressure and low pressure aluminium die-casting businesses at its Hosur plant, to one or more third-party purchasers.

Cyients board approved the appointment of Sukamal Banarjee as chief executive officer (CEO) of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from 19 February 2025.

Thomas Cook (India) has signed an agreement with SOTC and Korea Tourism Organisation for special projects.

Bharat Forges subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems and AM General, USA, have signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) at IDEX 2025 for the supply of made in India advanced artillery cannons to the United States.

Servotech Renewable Power System signed an agreement with France based company Watt & Well SAS, a technology leader in power electronics equipment for the Aerospace, Oil & Gas, Renewables and E-Mobility sectors, to design, manufacture and sell EV charger components in India.

BCL Industries along with its subsidiary, Svaksha Distillery will supply 23,054 KL ethanol to oil companies at their various locations across the country. The said order is worth Rs 135 crore.

