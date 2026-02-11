Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit declines 53.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 57.93% to Rs 2.52 crore

Net profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance declined 53.85% to Rs 4.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 57.93% to Rs 2.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.525.99-57.94-65.444.5820.774.4520.484.8610.53

