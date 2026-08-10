The offer received bids for 1.56 crore shares as against 2.49 crore shares on offer.

Dhoot Transmission received bids for 1,56,51,645 shares as against 2,49,56,363 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 10 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.63 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 829 and 871 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 17 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer for sale of 1,91,37,602 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 1,666.89 crore by existing shareholders BC Asia Investments XV and Mangalam Capital.

The objectives of the fresh issue include Rs 464.8 crore for repayment of certain outstanding borrowings, Rs 301.77 crore for investment in certain subsidiaries, namely Dhoot Autocomponents, Dhoot Automotive Systems, and Dhoot Transmission UK, Rs 150 crore for setting up a new wiring harness manufacturing plant at Shoolagiri, Hosur, Tamil Nadu, India, and the remaining amount for acquisitions and general corporate purposes. Ahead of the IPO, Dhoot Transmission on Friday, 07 August 2026, raised Rs 918.26 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 10.54 lakh shares at Rs 871 each to 72 anchor investors. Dhoot Transmission is an electrical and electronics (E&E) companies engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply of wiring harnesses and electrical distribution systems for automotive and non-automotive applications. Its diversified product portfolio comprises wiring harnesses, battery packs, sensors and electronic controllers, automotive switches, terminals, connectors, and power supply cords, catering to both internal combustion engines (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) platforms across various customer segments. Products such as side stand sensors and temperature sensors are currently under development.