DHP India standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 13.05 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 47.78% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.68% to Rs 26.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.38% to Rs 45.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

