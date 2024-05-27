Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DHP India standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2024 quarter

DHP India standalone net profit rises 47.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales decline 5.16% to Rs 13.05 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 47.78% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.16% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.68% to Rs 26.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 51.38% to Rs 45.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 92.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales13.0513.76 -5 45.0292.60 -51 OPM %21.6919.48 -16.3735.77 - PBDT3.342.39 40 34.1634.72 -2 PBT2.341.46 60 30.5131.58 -3 NP1.330.90 48 26.4023.43 13

First Published: May 27 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

