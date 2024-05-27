Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 56.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Purity Flex Pack standalone net profit declines 56.34% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 26.23 crore

Net profit of Purity Flex Pack declined 56.34% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 26.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.12% to Rs 0.93 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.79% to Rs 107.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 115.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales26.2326.41 -1 107.61115.45 -7 OPM %8.129.66 -6.266.06 - PBDT1.411.74 -19 5.004.88 2 PBT0.460.77 -40 1.211.21 0 NP0.310.71 -56 0.930.97 -4

