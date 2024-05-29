Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Dhruv Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:20 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 24.69 crore

Net profit of Dhruv Consultancy Services rose 377.78% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 24.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.71% to Rs 5.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 81.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales24.6921.02 17 81.5081.18 0 OPM %10.045.38 -16.9811.28 - PBDT2.071.27 63 11.778.54 38 PBT0.850.07 1114 6.855.67 21 NP0.430.09 378 5.894.80 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 377.78% in the March 2024 quarter

G R Infra gains on inking pact to sell entire stake in 7 subsidiaries

Dhruv Consultancy Services standalone net profit rises 48.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Poddar Pigments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; European mkt advances

Stock alert: IRCTC, Oil India, Havells India, NBCC, Brigade Enterprises

Indices may see weak opening

M&amp;M Financial board OKs raising upto Rs 2,000 crore via NCDs

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 139.08% in the March 2024 quarter

EIH consolidated net profit rises 164.23% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story