Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit declines 63.05% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures declined 63.05% to Rs 24.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 88.15% to Rs 263.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 140.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 71.78% to Rs 153.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 542.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 73.98% to Rs 403.48 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 231.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales263.51140.05 88 403.48231.91 74 OPM %3.352.80 -13.31-0.31 - PBDT44.6788.47 -50 221.76739.81 -70 PBT33.8582.65 -59 193.05717.78 -73 NP24.3465.87 -63 153.08542.47 -72

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

