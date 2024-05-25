Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jyotirgamya Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Jyotirgamya Enterprises reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Ace Engitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.06 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Innovassynth Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.84 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Radhagobind Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tejassvi Aaharam reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Futuristic Solutions standalone net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements &amp; Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story