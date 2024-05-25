Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mudra Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.67% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 56.67% to Rs 0.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.15 -27 0.940.60 57 OPM %-36.3620.00 -42.5530.00 - PBDT-0.040.03 PL 0.400.18 122 PBT-0.040.03 PL 0.400.18 122 NP0.010.01 0 0.300.10 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Bank of Maharashtra unveils Comprehensive Suite of New Products and Services

Indices trade with minor losses; Nifty slides below 21,700

Cubical Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.65 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Olympic Management &amp; Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Typhoon Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Corporate Merchant Bankers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kiduja India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.71 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shri Keshav Cements &amp; Infra reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.41 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Krishna Filament Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story