Corporate Merchant Bankers reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net profit of Corporate Merchant Bankers reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.50% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.08 -63 0.030.08 -63 OPM %-133.330 --1000.00-12.50 - PBDT0.030 0 -0.23-0.01 -2200 PBT0.03-0.01 LP -0.23-0.01 -2200 NP0.03-0.01 LP -0.23-0.01 -2200

First Published: May 25 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

