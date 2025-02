Dhunseri Ventures consolidated net profit rises 652.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 122.60% to Rs 126.37 crore

Net profit of Dhunseri Ventures rose 652.94% to Rs 93.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 122.60% to Rs 126.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 56.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.126.3756.7728.1022.32119.2424.32108.7417.8193.4412.41

