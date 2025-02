Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 4.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 30.55 crore

Net profit of Raj Oil Mills rose 4.67% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 30.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 35.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.30.5535.616.064.801.621.571.141.091.121.07

