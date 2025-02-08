Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bhakti Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 40.84 crore

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales40.8430.63 33 OPM %0.471.47 -PBDT0.150.26 -42 PBT0.130.23 -43 NP0.110.11 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Raj Oil Mills standalone net profit rises 4.67% in the December 2024 quarter

Aspira Pathlab & Diagnostics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.38 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Indo-City Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.60 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gorani Industries standalone net profit rises 925.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Adhata Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.41 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story