Bhakti Gems & Jewellery reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bhakti Gems & Jewellery remain constant at Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 40.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.40.8430.630.471.470.150.260.130.230.110.11

