Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 20.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 247.25 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 20.42% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 247.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 251.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales247.25251.01 -1 OPM %3.905.08 -PBDT7.268.20 -11 PBT4.516.20 -27 NP3.434.31 -20

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

