Vibhor Steel Tubes standalone net profit declines 20.42% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.50% to Rs 247.25 crore

Net profit of Vibhor Steel Tubes declined 20.42% to Rs 3.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.50% to Rs 247.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 251.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.247.25251.013.905.087.268.204.516.203.434.31

