Digitide Solutions, Bluspring Enterprises debut after Quess Corp demerger

Shares of Digitide Solutions and Bluspring Enterprises were listed on the NSE and BSE today, 11 June 2025, following their demerger from Quess Corp.

Digitide Solutions opened at Rs 245 per share on the BSE, while Bluspring Enterprises listed at Rs 86.95. Meanwhile, Quess Corp shares slipped 1.23% to trade at Rs 316.55.

The demerger forms part of Quess Corps broader restructuring strategy, aimed at sharpening business focus and unlocking shareholder value. Under this realignment, the company has split its operations into three standalone verticals. Quess Corp will continue to house Indias largest workforce management company with a headcount of over 5 lakh and a footprint across 9 countries.

Digitide Solutions will offer a comprehensive suite of solutions including BPM Services, Insurtech and HRO. With operations across 30 countries and delivery centres in Manila and India, it is well-positioned to capitalize on emerging BPM opportunities across diverse sectors. Digitide will leverage AI-driven technology to enable businesses in transforming data into enterprise power, provide real-time insights, automation, and scalability. Bluspring Enterprises will be an infra services company operating primarily in the areas of facility management, food services, security services, industrial and telecom infrastructure maintenance. Additionally, foundit - an AI driven white-collar job portal and candidate services platform, will be part of Bluspring Enterprises.