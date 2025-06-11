Alembic Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for dividend

Record date is 29 July 2025

Alembic Pharmaceuticals has fixed 29 July 2025 as record date for determining the entitlement of members of the Company to receive dividend for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The payment of dividend will be made on or from Thursday, 7 August 2025, upon the same being approved at the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on 5 August 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News