Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Energies soars after arm bags 599 MW solar module order

Waaree Energies soars after arm bags 599 MW solar module order

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Waaree Energies jumped 3.74% to Rs 2,944.60 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules.

The orders were awarded by a renowned customer, a leading developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The order is a one-time contract for the supply of modules, with delivery scheduled for calendar year 2026.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s). Additionally, the order(s) do not fall within the scope of related party transactions.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.

The company reported 34.10% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 618.91 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 461.52 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations climbed 36.38% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,003.93 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Talbros Automotive rises after bagging orders worth Rs 580 crore

Karma Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story