Waaree Energies soars after arm bags 599 MW solar module order

Waaree Energies jumped 3.74% to Rs 2,944.60 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Waaree Solar Americas has received an order for supply of 599 MW solar modules.

The orders were awarded by a renowned customer, a leading developer and owner-operator of utility-scale solar and energy storage projects across the United States.

The order is a one-time contract for the supply of modules, with delivery scheduled for calendar year 2026.

The promoter/promoter group/group companies have no interest in the entity that awarded the order(s)/contract(s). Additionally, the order(s) do not fall within the scope of related party transactions.

Waaree Energies is the largest manufacturer of solar PV modules in India with the largest aggregate installed capacity of 15 GW for solar PV modules and 5.4GW for solar cells. With presence across India and 25+ countries worldwide, we offer innovative solar solutions, including panel manufacturing, EPC services, project development, and rooftop systems.