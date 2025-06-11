Nifty above 25,200 level; IT shares in demand

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 311.35 points or 0.38% to 82,703.07. The Nifty 50 index rose 100.40 points or 0.40% to 25,205.80.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.24% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.62%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,590 shares rose and 1,329 shares fell. A total of 143 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.85% to 13.76. The Nifty 26 Jun 2025 futures were trading at 25,299, at a premium of 93.2 points as compared with the spot at 25,205.80.
The Nifty option chain for the 26 June 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 58.5 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 46.2 lakh contracts was seen at the 24,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty IT index rose 0.44% to 38,469.70. The index advanced 4.49% in the six consecutive trading sessions.
Tech Mahindra (up 1.25%), HCL Technologies (up 0.97%), Infosys (up 0.77%), Wipro (up 0.51%) and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 0.41%) advanced.
On the other hand, Oracle Financial Services Software (down 1.61%), Coforge (down 0.6%) and Mphasis Ltd (down 0.08%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Tolins Tyres zoomed 11.40% after the company reported its highest-ever monthly production milestone of 816 metric tons (MT) in May 2025, driven by robust demand and improved plant efficiency.
KP Green Engineering added 0.42%. The company announced that it has secured new orders totaling Rs 97.27 crore from multiple clients.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app