Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IIFL Finance gains after board approves Rs 600 cr fundraise via NCDs

IIFL Finance gains after board approves Rs 600 cr fundraise via NCDs

Image
Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IIFL Finance rose 1.83% to Rs 490.55 after the company's board has approved raising funds aggregating to Rs 600 crore through non convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The funds will be raised through unsecured, subordinated, listed, rated, redeemable non-convertible debentures - series D33.

The proposed NCDs will be listed on National Stock Exchange (NSE).

IIFL Finance is one of the leading retail-focused diversified NBFC in India, engaged in the business of loans and mortgages along with its subsidiaries - IIFL Home Finance and IIFL Samasta Finance. The company (along with its subsidiaries), offers a wide-spectrum of products such as home loan, gold loan, business loan, microfinance, capital market finance and developer & construction finance to a vast customer base.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 44.4% to Rs 207.68 crore on 11.2% increase in total income to Rs 2,594.35 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty above 25,200 level; IT shares in demand

Alembic Pharmaceuticals fixes record date for dividend

NSE SME Ganga Bath Fittings opens hot, cools off quickly

Waaree Energies soars after arm bags 599 MW solar module order

Talbros Automotive rises after bagging orders worth Rs 580 crore

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story