Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon completes Villupuram Puducherry road project

Dilip Buildcon completes Villupuram Puducherry road project

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dilip Buildcon announced that the project Four-laning of Villupuram Puducherry Section of NH-45A (New NH332) from km 00+000 to km 29+000 (Design Chainage) under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase - I (Residual NHDP IV works) on HAM in the State of Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry has been provisionally completed. The provisional Completion Certificate has been issued by the authority and had declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation as on 04 April 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,092 cr project

Dilip Buildcon wins NHAI road project in Tamil Nadu

Dilip Buildcon gets LoA for Rs 548-cr project from NHAI

Dilip Buildcon JV bags irrigation project of Rs 412 cr

Dilip Buildcon gains as JV bags Rs 413-cr project

Board of Equitas Small Finance Bank approves change in directorate

Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy launches SEL Tiger Foil

TCS enters into strategic agreement with AWS

Board of Axis Bank approves raising funds up to Rs 55,000 cr

Shares defy global worries, Nifty climbs past 22,400 for a 4-day win streak

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story