TCS enters into strategic agreement with AWS

Tata Consultancy Services has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate its customers' cloud transformation journey at scale. This new strategic transformation agreement with AWS will enable TCS to facilitate full-stack digital transformation of its customers by leveraging data and generative artificial intelligence (AI) solutions on AWS.

Through this multi-year tie-up, TCS will provide its customers with tools to create modern architectures, deliver business value using state-of-the-art cloud-native capabilities and drive modernization at scale. These include a clear cloud modernization roadmap, access to modernization platforms and tools, exclusive investment models and technology betas, and proof-of-concept (POC) projects. The customers selected for this program are globally distributed across all verticals, particularly within banking and financial services, life sciences, healthcare, travel, transportation, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive, and communications and telecom.

While cloud modernization can lend organizations next-gen capabilities, they are comprehensive and require converting, rewriting, or porting legacy systems to modern technology platforms. The initiative by TCS and AWS is focused on removing these barriers and realizing faster time-to-value. It offers customers a unique opportunity to leverage AWS's cutting-edge technologies and TCS' contextual knowledge and ability to build branded intellectual property (IP) on AWS. TCS is uniquely positioned to lead large-scale continuous modernization with a deep understanding of customers' domains. This includes significant investment in industry platforms. As part of this collaboration, AWS will support TCS in upskilling and certifying 25,000 members of its workforce on AWS, creating a modernization champion team with modernization specialists.

