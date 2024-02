Dilip Buildcon announced its wholly owned subsidiary - Zuari Observatory Towers has executed the concession agreement with the Public Works Department, Government of GOA on 22 February 2024. The project entails the construction of Observatory Towers and Viewing Galleries including approaches, decorative lighting, parking for New Zuari Bridge on NH-17/NH-66 on Panjim- Mangalore Section on DBFOT Mode in the state of Goa.

