Mahindra Life sells over Rs 800 cr worth inventory at Mahindra Vista

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announced the successful sales of India's first Net Zero Waste + Energy residential project, Mahindra Vista, located in Kandivali East, Mumbai. Following its recent launch, the project has sold over Rs 800 crore worth of inventory within three days. Against the backdrop of rising environmental concerns, Mahindra Lifespaces' innovative approach has resonated strongly with homebuyers, reaffirming the company's position as a leader in sustainable real estate development. Mahindra Lifespaces recently launched a Carbon Calculator, which has also sparked meaningful conversations around individual carbon footprints and sustainability, aligning with Mahindra Lifespaces' vision of inspiring individuals to make environmentally conscious choices.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel