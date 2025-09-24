Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 1,115-cr Kerala industrial corridor project from KICDC

Dilip Buildcon has secured a major order worth Rs 1,115.37 crore from the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (KICDC) for infrastructure development works.
The contract, awarded on a General Contract (L1) basis, entails design, construction, testing, commissioning, and operation & maintenance of infrastructure works at Pudussery Central and Kannambra in the Palakkad Node of Kerala, under the extension of the ChennaiBengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC) to Kochi via Coimbatore.
Classified as a domestic EPC order, the project is to be executed over 42 months.
The company said that neither its promoters nor promoter group companies have any interest in KICDC, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.
Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on an Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contracts from various government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.
The companys consolidated net profit soared 93.57% to Rs 271 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 140 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue from operations fell 16.40% year on year (YoY) to Rs 2,620 crore in Q1 FY26.
Shares of Dilip Buildcon shed 0.84% to Rs 555 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app