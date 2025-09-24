Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Larsen & Toubro forms strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
To support Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has formed a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics (BEL) to support Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme of the Indian Air Force. The consortium will participate in the Expression of Interest notice issued by Government of India's (GoI) Aeronautical Development Agency, by way of submitting a response in the coming weeks.

The partnership will leverage L&T's expertise in developing strategic defence and aerospace platforms, along with BEL's experience in defence electronics and systems, to jointly contribute to India's 5th-generation fighter aircraft.

The collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing India's defence capabilities in line with GoI's vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat'. By combining the strengths of the two leading defence technology providers, the partnership seeks to deliver a cutting-edge, high quality solution.

Commenting on the development, S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director, L&T, said: The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities. We are honoured to be working with BEL to deliver next-generation technologies for the Indian Air Force. Both the organisations are leaders in our respective domains and our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies.

In the past, L&T and BEL have played pivotal role in India's indigenous Light Combat Aircraft programme by supplying major aero-structure modules and developing mission-critical avionics and electronic systems. Building on this legacy, the consortium will bring proven expertise and commitment to timely delivery of world-class defence and aerospace platforms for the Indian Air Force.

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

