TRAI issues draft Telecommunication Services Interconnection regulations

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued the draft Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Seventh Amendment) Regulations, 2025. The Authority had issued a consultation paper on 'Audit related provisions of Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Digital Addressable Systems Audit Manual' on 9th August 2024 for seeking stakeholders' comments. Based on the consultation process, draft amendment to the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulations, 2017 has been issued. The objective of this draft regulation is to seek comments of all the stakeholders on the proposed amendments.

TRAI noted that the proposed amendments seek to bring audit cycles in line with the financial year instead of the calendar year. Under the new framework, distributors of television channels will be required to conduct annual audits of their subscriber management systems, conditional access systems, and digital rights management platforms for the preceding financial year. The audit reports must be submitted to broadcasters with whom they have interconnection agreements no later than September 30 each year. Distributors with fewer than 30,000 active subscribers will not be compelled to conduct mandatory audits, though they are encouraged to do so voluntarily.

TRAI also noted that distributors will be required to inform broadcasters at least 30 days in advance about the audit schedule and the auditor selected. Broadcasters will be allowed to depute a representative to attend the audit process and share inputs for verification. Where discrepancies are found in audit reports, broadcasters may raise objections within 30 days of receipt, and the auditor will be bound to issue an updated report within the next 30 days.