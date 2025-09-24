Nifty below 25,100 level; media shares decline

At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, slipped 288.47 points or 0.35% to 81,813.63. The Nifty 50 index lost 71.35 points or 0.28% to 25,096.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.53% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 0.30%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,636 shares rose and 2,334 shares fell. A total of 183 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.07% to 10.63. The Nifty 30 September 2025 futures were trading at 25,146.90, at a premium of 50.9 points as compared with the spot at 25,096.
The Nifty option chain for the 30 September 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 156.9 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 142.5 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Media index fell 0.88% to 1,602.40. The index dropped 1.53% in the two consecutive trading sessions.
Dish TV India (down 2.99%), Tips Music (down 2.26%), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 1.45%), D B Corp (down 1.21%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.15%), PVR Inox (down 1.02%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 0.83%), Saregama India (down 0.77%), and Sun TV Network (down 0.49%) fell.
On the other hand, Nazara Technologies (up 0.82%) edged higher.
Stocks in Spotlight:
SEPC rallied 1.16% after the company secured a significant order worth Rs 75.19 crore from Gefos Solutions for the supply & delivery of construction materials for four residential infrastructure projects.
Swan Defence and Heavy Industries hit an upper limit of 5% after the company signed a pact with European offshore oil and gas vessel leader Royal IHC.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app