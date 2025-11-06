Disa India consolidated net profit declines 2.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.55% to Rs 103.70 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 2.32% to Rs 12.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 12.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.55% to Rs 103.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 86.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.103.7086.7413.9213.9017.6818.0916.4016.8912.2012.49

