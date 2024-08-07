Disa India consolidated net profit declines 3.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.78% to Rs 95.93 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 3.00% to Rs 15.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.78% to Rs 95.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 90.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.95.9390.6918.0420.4121.7322.2120.5421.0115.1915.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp